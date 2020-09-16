Los Angeles Angels Owner: ‘It’s Very Necessary To Vote For President Trump ’

Speaking at a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable in Phoenix, Arizona, Arte Moreno, the owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Angels and the first Mexican-American to own a major sports team in the United States, stated that all Latinos should get out and vote, adding, “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

President Trump, speaking at the roundtable, stated, “Hispanic Americans embody the American dream and they are great businesspeople. Hispanic Americans strengthen our nation beyond description, you protect our nation as brave members of the military and as members of law enforcement … you uplift the communities and promote our shared values of faith and family, community, hard work and patriotism,” as The Wall Street Journal noted.

“The crowd leapt to their feet to cheer his support of law enforcement and jubilantly chanted ‘four more years’ early in his remarks,” AZ Central reported.

Moreno is a native Arizonan, born in Tucson in 1946. His grandfather owned Tucson’s first Spanish-language newspaper. In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was later hired by the billboard company Outdoor Systems, finally taking them public in 1996; he sold them to Infinity Broadcasting for $8 billion in 1998. – READ MORE

