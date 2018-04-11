Los Angeles Allocates $500k For Diversity-Themed Dinner Parties ‘To Save The U.S.A.’

The City of Los Angeles has partnered with labor unions and several activist groups to unify the community, allocating $500,000 to organize dinner parties where residents will break bread with a table full of diverse strangers to discuss race, ethnicity, and inclusion.

The new program, called EmbRACE L.A., “seeks to foster understanding, healing and growth,” improve race relations, and “develop transformative social, political and economic policies” for a city where more than 200 languages are spoken, accordingto its website.

“We are all one race, the human race,” said L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson, who co-created the initiative. “What is more important than us fighting not only to save Los Angeles but to save the United States of America. That’s what we are doing.” – READ MORE

