Lori Loughlin Now ‘Freaking Out’ About Jail Time, ‘Thought The DA Was Bluffing,’ Source Says

Full House” actress Lori Loughlin turned down a plea deal because she believed that the district attorney was only “bluffing” when he threatened to throw the book at her over the college admissions bribery scandal, but now she’s “freaking out” over the prospect of prison time, E! News reports.

Unlike “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who was also caught up in the bribery scandal, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (founder of Mossimo clothing company) refused to take a plea deal over mail fraud charges connected to the bribery scheme. On Monday, Huffman pleaded guilty and issued a lengthy apology. Over a dozen other defendants ensnared in “Operation Varsity Blues” have likewise pleaded guilty, but Loughlin and Giannulli turned down the offer. Now, according to E! News’ sources, Loughlin is in “anguish,” realizing that she had failed to fully accept the seriousness of the situation.

On Tuesday, Loughlin and Giannulli learned that along with charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, they were also being chargedwith conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. Altogether, the couple now faces up to 40 years in prison, E! notes.

"For awhile, as she rattled around the 12,000-square-foot spread they first snapped up for nearly $14 million in 2015, Lori was able to keep the worst of the 'what ifs' at bay," the outlet reports. "Firm in her beliefs that surely she wouldn't see the inside of a prison cell, a source tells E! News, she neglected to join the 13 parents (including fellow actress Felicity Huffman) and one university athletic coach who agreed to plead guilty to the charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud."