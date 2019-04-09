Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli indicted on new money laundering charges in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on fraud and money laundering charges Tuesday in the multimillion-dollar college admissions cheating scam that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents trying to get their kids into the nation’s most prestigious colleges.

The “Fuller House” star and her husband, along with 14 other parents, were charged in Boston in a “second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering,” the Department of Justice said in a statement to Fox News.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The new indictment adds a money laundering charge for all 16 defendants.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport. – READ MORE