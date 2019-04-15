Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli enter not guilty pleas in college admissions cheating scandal

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty on Monday in the sweeping college admissions bribery scam, Fox News has learned.

In court documents obtained by Fox News, Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, said they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

The “Fuller House” actress also requested to waive her appearance for an arraignment in the college admissions scandal, the Department of Justice told us.

According to the DOJ, a judge has granted Loughlin and Giannulli’s waiver of appearance requests. They did not appear in court on Monday.

The couple is among 50 people charged in the nationwide scam, which authorities say also involved rigging college entrance exam scores. – READ MORE