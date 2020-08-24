Lori Loughlin breaks down as judge hands down her prison sentence

Former “Fuller House” actress Lori Loughlin just broke down during a virtual hearing as a judge handed down her prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Fox News reported that Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Loughlin to two months behind bars, agreeing to the terms of the plea deal she took two months ago. Loughlin appeared to be unemotional at first as her attorney BJ Trach said she is “profoundly sorry” for her actions, but when it came time for her to talk to the judge directly, she could be seen fighting back tears.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

On top of her prison time, Loughlin will have to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Earlier in the day, her husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison as well as a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. – READ MORE

