‘Looting, Horrible Destruction’: Here’s What People In DC Think Will Happen If Trump Gets Reelected

The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke with people on the streets of Washington, D.C. about what they think will happen if President Donald Trump is re-elected in next week’s presidential election.

Some Washington D.C. business owners have boarded up store entrances in preparation of possible unrest around the election, various videos show.

Protests and violent demonstrations have been ongoing in the U.S. since George Floyd’s death in police custody in May and some residents expressed concern that the unrest could carry over into election-related chaos if Trump wins.

One woman told the DCNF she’s “gonna move back home to London,” while another said she would “celebrate” if Trump wins.

“He is absolutely the most unique and formidable genius, stable genius, that has come across this statesmanship forum in a long time,” the second woman told the DCNF.

Another woman criticized Trump and said “it’s going to be a miserable experience” and that she’s “gonna cry” if Trump wins.

When asked, “Do you think the city is gonna be crazy?” the woman replied, “I do and I think it’s being boarded up because he loves turmoil, he loves, he’s he’s a bully. He wants to rally his crowd to become destructive. He thrives on that.”

“What do you think the city is going to look like?” The DCNF asked her.

“Ah, well kinda like it did after George Floyd. Looting, horrible, destruction. Ah like a third world country. I think we look like a third world country now,” she responded.

One man told the DCNF he won’t “really care.”

“Probably the same thing I did the last four years, not really care and just live my life, cuz they don’t really care about any of us on both sides,” he told the DCNF.

Someone else told the DCNF that a Trump victory won’t seriously affect his life.

“I think, the the president affects a lot of things, but on a daily life it’s more about the local elections that that we can win and have people in our community that we know. You know, raise, you know, up laws and decisions that will affect us on a daily level,” he continued.