Looking Like Disney Ready to Rehire James Gunn for Guardians 3

Gunn could be hired back. Look at this drivel we found on MovieWeb:

Is Disney looking at a possible reconciliation with James Gunn? A new rumor suggests that could be the case. The Mouse House promptly fired Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some old tweets resurfaced online. The tweets in question made light of topics like 9/11 and child rape.

They were intended as humor and the earliest of them date back to nearly a decade ago. James Gunn apologized for the tweets in 2012 and again once they started making the rounds recently. Still, the controversy they stirred up prompted Disney to cut ties with Gunn swiftly.

In the wake of Disney’s decision, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and those in the entertainment community.

Recently, the core Guardians of the Galaxy cast released a joint letter in support of James Gunn, calling for Disney to bring him back as director of the upcoming sequel.

Now, a new rumor from The DisInisider and That Hashtag Show writer Skyler Shuler suggests that Disney is taking all of this very seriously and will meet with Gunn soon, which could possibly lead to him being rehired. Here’s what Shuler had to say about it.

