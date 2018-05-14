Politics
Look what happened to CNN’s ratings when they focused on more anti-Trump stories. It’s not good.
New data shows the mainstream media outlet’s ratings have nosedived more than 20 percent this May compared to last May, whereas the ratings of CNN’s top competitors — Fox News and MSNBC — have remained steady.
Last May, CNN averaged about 1.12 million viewers during the primetime hours, according to Variety. That figure has dropped to just 859,000 this May, a whopping 23 percent decrease.
In the daytime, CNN averaged 821,000 viewers last May, but has accumulated just an average of 649,000 viewers this May, marking a 21 percent decrease.
In the coveted 25-54 age demographic, CNN averaged 399,000 last May, while garnering just 286,000 this May so far, a 29 percent decrease.
Unfortunately for CNN, the ratings decrease appears to be outlet-isolated.
The numbers show that Fox News and MSNBC have remained steady in the ratings department with just minor increases or decreases from year to year. READ MORE
