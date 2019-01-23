Look At This Cowardly Report By USA Today On Covington Catholic Closing Due To Threats

In yet another example of why Americans increasingly feel that they cannot trust the mainstream media to provide the complete, unbiased facts on important stories, USA Today’s report on Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School being forced to cancel classes Tuesday due to security concerns presents the ugly story in the most general of terms and fails to provide readers with crucial information that blows up early reports libelously portraying the high schoolers as cruel bigots.

On Tuesday — the first day students returned following the release Saturday of a viral video that most mainstream media outlets portrayed as showing the teens “harassing” and “mocking” an adult Native American protester after supposedly hurling racial epithets at minorities — school officials determined it was necessary to cancel school due to the flood of threats against the students, their families, and the school prompted by the early reports.

“Covington Catholic High School is closed Tuesday over security concerns, according to school officials,” USA Today reported Tuesday morning.

“After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Covington Catholic Principal Robert Lowe said in a letter to parents obtained by WXIX-TV. “All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening. Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers.”

In its explanation for school officials’ decision, USA Today reports that “Tuesday would have marked the first school day since a video prompted public outrage and accusations that students mocked a Native American activist.”

Rather than providing details that make clear that the initial flood of reports by media outlets were proven false by video footage showing what proceeded the “face-off” with Native American protester Nathan Phillips, which included the students being harassed by racial activists, USA Today opted simply for this cowardly, ambiguous statement:

Over the weekend, competing narratives unfolded, hours of cell phone footage from different sources was released showing a fuller picture.