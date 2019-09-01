Longtime Clinton Aide: Gillibrand Should Give All Her Cash to DNC (VIDEO)

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines on Wednesday advised Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) to give all her cash to the Democratic National Committee.

Reines appeared on MSNBC, where he discussed the Democratic primary and how some of the Democrats are wasting their time campaigning based off recent poll numbers.

“Does there come a point, Philippe, where sticking around in the race hurts the party?” host Craig Melvin asked.

“No, it doesn’t hurt the party except it’s just kind of pointless,” Reines said. “I think people should do what they want and in a weird way, I wish one more person had qualified for the debate because then we would have had six and five. These 10-person debates really are not serving anyone.” – read more