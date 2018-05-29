London’s Mayor Proposed ‘Knife Control’ — Now, a UK Judge Is Making an Even Sillier Proposal

In response to growing knife attacks in the United Kingdom, UK officials have proposed a series of measures to try to control the violent use of knives.

In April, for example, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan warned that anyone caught carrying a knife would “feel the full force of the law”:

No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. https://t.co/XILUvIFLOW — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 8, 2018

But a United Kingdom judge seemed to take things a step further on Friday when he proposed a police-organized program in which people could take their kitchen knives somewhere to get the points “ground down into rounded ends.”

“Why we do need 8′ or 10′ kitchen knives with points? Butchers and fishmongers do, but how often, if at all, does a domestic chef use the point of an 8′ or 10′ knife?” Judge Nic Madge asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1