London’s Mayor Proposed ‘Knife Control’ — Now, a UK Judge Is Making an Even Sillier Proposal

In response to growing knife attacks in the United Kingdom, UK officials have proposed a series of measures to try to control the violent use of knives.

In April, for example, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan warned that anyone caught carrying a knife would “feel the full force of the law”:

But a United Kingdom judge seemed to take things a step further on Friday when he proposed a police-organized program in which people could take their kitchen knives somewhere to get the points “ground down into rounded ends.”

“Why we do need 8′ or 10′ kitchen knives with points? Butchers and fishmongers do, but how often, if at all, does a domestic chef use the point of an 8′ or 10′ knife?” Judge Nic Madge asked. – READ MORE

London's Mayor Proposed 'Knife Control' — Now, a UK Judge Is Making an Even Sillier Proposal

"Every kitchen contains lethal knives which are potential murder weapons."

