London’s Khan Says Ban Cars From Parliament Square After London Terror

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said cars should be banned from parts of London in response to terror attacks, after previously claiming the city was one of the safest in the world.

Parliament square should be “part pedestrianized,” the left winger said Wednesday morning, the day after a Sudanese migrant drove at speed toward the Palace of Westminster, injuring pedestrians and cyclists.

Police are treating the incident as a terror attack. Last year, Islamist terrorist Khalid Masood used a car and knives to kill and main just yards away on Westminster Bridge and in Palace Yard. Further down river at Borough Market, eight were killed by a radical Islamist gang using the same method.

“After the incident in Westminster Bridge in last March, there have been temporary barriers put in place in many of the bridges in London,” Khan added, on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“And Actually, we’re doing things like designing out the possibility of a hostile vehicle smashing into pedestrians or buildings,” the Mayor explained, saying he was looking into installing permanent barriers around Parliament. – READ MORE

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is under increasingly heavy fire from his predecessor, residents and even President Trump over rising crime in the city – though Khan says police cuts from the Conservative government are to blame.

Boris Johnson, the former mayor who recently resigned as U.K. foreign secretary, tore into Khan in a recent Op-Ed for The Daily Telegraph for glamming it up at movie premieres while crime spirals out of control.

“Sadiq Khan may be a twinkle-toed mover on the movie premiere red carpet, but his pirouettes on the subject of knife crime are a positive wonder. He blames funding (when he was left with a large war chest by me); he blames the Tory Government; he blames society. He blames everyone but himself, when it is his paramount duty to keep Londoners safe,” Johnson wrote. “It is a pathetic performance.”

Johnson is the latest high-profile figure to dive into the debate over London crime. During his trip to the U.K. earlier this month, Trump doubled down on his long-standing feud with Khan, an outspoken Trump critic.

“You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job,” Trump said in an interview with The Sun, blaming Khan on both terrorism and crime. “I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in.” – READ MORE