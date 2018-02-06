At London’s Ecuador embassy, home of Julian Assange, police respond to “suspected suspicious package”

Police in London surrounded the embassy of Ecuador, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange resides in exile, to reportedly address a ‘suspected suspicious package.’ More details as the story develops.

Latest from Met Police “Police attended the Ecuadorian Embassy in SW1 following reports of a small suspicious package. The item was assessed by specialist officers and deemed to be non-suspicious. There are no injuries and this incident has now been stood down.” https://t.co/6n3cV7OgwZ — Lisa Millar (@LisaMillar) February 6, 2018

#BREAKING: London Police are responding to a suspicious parcel outside the Ecuadorian embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is. #9Today pic.twitter.com/IoESqMlvyz — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 6, 2018

Police are in attendance at the Ecuadorian Embassy in SW1 following reports of a small suspicious package. There are no reported injuries. The item is being assessed by specialist officers. — MPS Kensington & Chelsea (@MPSKenChel) February 6, 2018

UPDATE – Police have arrived at the building that houses the Euadorian Embassy in London. They have clear bags for taking evidence. #assange @TheTodayShow @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/iRxfckPExS — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) February 6, 2018

Earlier today, a U.K. judge upheld the arrest warrant for Julian Assange, which means he will almost certainly remain in London’s Ecuadorean Embassy. – READ MORE

Julian Assange’s bid to end his five-year standoff with police has failed after a court ruled the warrant for his arrest should stand.

The WikiLeaks founder applied to have a warrant for skipping bail quashed, which would free him to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London without fear of arrest. Swedish prosecutors had already dropped their investigation over sexual assault and rape allegations, which he denies.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard he was suffering from depression, a frozen shoulder and painful toothache after hiding out in the embassy since 2012.

He claimed being extradited to Sweden would see him removed to the US over WikiLeaks’ publication of war logs and diplomatic cables. – READ MORE

Just on Friday, Comey went to social media regarding the FISA memo that President Trump recently de-classified. In a word, his tweet is schizophrenic.

With half of his take already out there, Comey then shifted a full 180: “Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pointed out the inherent contradiction (a weird kind of schizophrenia for a guy who used to run the nation’s premier law enforcement agency).

James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds. https://t.co/RIqTGpUwk2 — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 2, 2018

Assange tweeted, “James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds.’” – READ MORE