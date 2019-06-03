London Pub Shows Support for Trump by Changing Its Name to Honor Him During His UK State Visit

A pub owner in London honored President Donald Trump by temporarily renaming his pub after the president for his state visit to the United Kingdom, ABC News reported Monday.

Found in West London, The Trump Arms pub — normally known as The Jameson — was temporarily redecorated to commemorate Trump’s visit to the U.K., greeting patrons with a sign welcoming “our American friends.”

Tucked away in a quiet corner of West London, this pub has been renamed The Trump Arms in honor of the president's U.K. state visit. https://t.co/DI8tjXC0Xq pic.twitter.com/rLUyznLwOQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2019

The pub itself was decked-out with a U.S.A. color-scheme and presidential paraphernalia, such as a life-size cut-out of the president as well as a fake Oval Office.

Damien Smyth — the pub’s landlord — told ABC that the move was “about showing respect” as the U.S. “had no qualms” with assisting the U.K. and Ireland during World War II. – READ MORE

