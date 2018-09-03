London Protesters Respond To ‘Trump Baby’ Balloon With Bikini-Clad ‘Balloon Sadiq Khan’

Members of the “Resistance” who cheered the debut of a giant “Baby Trump” balloon during a London protest were less than thrilled to see the technique repeated, this time to mock London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A balloon version of Khan, reclining on his side and wearing a teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikini flew over London on Saturday, as part of a series of protests aimed at drawing attention to a wave of violence overtaking the British capital, though the balloon itself was apparently designed to test Khan’s commitment to “free speech.”

“Yanny Bruere, 28, the brain behind the Khan blimp … [said] that it was done “in retaliation” for the London mayor approving the Trump balloon, which Bruere didn’t think was a ‘very fitting’ thing to do to the leader of a great ally of Britain,” The Washington Post reported. “He said he wanted to ‘test that free-speech angle’ and so filed an application to fly the Khan balloon — to ‘see if Sadiq Khan would be willing to submit himself to the same mockery as he’s willing to impose on the leader of the free world.'” – READ MORE

A Teenager Is Fighting For His Life After Allegedly Being Disembowelled During A Quadruple Stabbing In London’s So-called ‘murder Mile’.

Describing the incident on the Elmington Estate in Camberwell, a witness said they saw “four or five black boys running, [then] all of a sudden I could hear, ‘Help, help’.”

Another resident said they saw one of the four stab victims grievously wounded with his “intestines falling on the ground”, according to MailOnline.

Six male suspects, said to be aged between 15 and 16, were arrested following the incident, which took place a stone’s throw from the street where ‘drill’ rapper Sidique Kamara, also known as ‘Incognito’, was stabbed to death earlier this month. – READ MORE