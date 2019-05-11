London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump is not ‘in the same class’ as Obama, Bush, ahead of state visit to Britain

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said President Trump was not “in the same class” as his predecessors ahead of the commander in chief’s state visit to the United Kingdom next month.

In a recent interview with British radio station LBC, Khan was asked about Trump’s state visit.

“Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet,” Khan said.

“History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit,” the mayor said.

UK LEFT-WING LABOUR PARTY LEADER JEREMY CORBYN TURNS DOWN INVITATION TO TRUMP STATE BANQUET

“I think President Trump is certainly not in the same class as those two,” he continued, referring to former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama. Bush visited in 2003 while Obama went in 2011.

Khan told the host that he would not go to the state dinner if he was invited and approved of Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision not to attend the event. – read more