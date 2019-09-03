London mayor Sadiq Khan rips Trump for managing Hurricane Dorian emergency response while ‘out on the golf course’

The mayor of London renewed his public feud with President Trump over the weekend by mocking the president for canceling a trip to Poland to commemorate the start of World War II only to deal with emergency response to Hurricane Dorian “on the golf course.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who traveled to Poland over the weekend for a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, told Politico in an interview Sunday that Trump couldn’t attend because he was “clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”

Khan, who is London’s first Muslim mayor, also slammed Trump for disseminating messages he perceives as racist on his Twitter page. Trump and Khan first butted heads in 2016, when Trump floated the idea of banning Muslims from certain countries from traveling to the U.S.

“These people have been inspired by mainstream politicians who subscribe to their point of view,” Khan told Politico. Trump “is a guy who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable. If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor.” – READ MORE