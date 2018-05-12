London Mayor Sadiq Khan Cracks Down On Something. You’ll Laugh At What It Is.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is cracking down on the wave of violence that is plaguing London from . . . eating.

On Thursday, Khan announced he was proposing a ban on junk food advertising posted on the entire Transport for London network:

The Mayor of London @SadiqKhan proposes a ban on junk food adverts on the entire Transport for London network pic.twitter.com/GSzm0I5AKy — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 11, 2018

As The Daily Wire reported, in April, Khan, responding to the pervasive wave of knife attacks plaguing the city, had announced that the city was creating a “violent crime taskforce of 120 officers” tasked with rooting out knife-wielding individuals in public spaces; roughly $50 million would be given to the Metropolitan Police department to arm officers against knife attacks.- READ MORE

