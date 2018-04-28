London Mayor Sadiq Khan Angered Over Trump’s Planned Visit

President Trump announced that he will officially be visiting the U.K. in July, which will be on Friday the 13th after a stop in Brussels for a summit of NATO leaders.

London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, issued a warning to the President on Twitter that he could face angry protests should he come to London.

If he comes to London, President Trump will experience an open and diverse city that has always chosen unity over division and hope over fear. He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 26, 2018

