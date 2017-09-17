London Attack Used ‘Signature’ ISIS Explosive

The improvised explosive device (IED) that failed to fully explode in London early Friday was manufactured with the Islamic State’s signature chemical, United Kingdom Security Minister Ben Wallace confirmed Saturday.

The chemical is known as TATP and has been used in a multitude of ISIS attacks across the continent, including the November 2015 Paris attacks, the March 2016 Brussels attack, and the 2017 Manchester attack on an Ariana Grande concert. The London IED still managed to put nearly 30 passengers on the metro system in the hospital, causing some severe burns.

ISIS correspondent for The New York Times characterized TATP as the terrorist groups “signature” explosive in Europe, in a tweet Friday. – READ MORE