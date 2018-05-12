Loesch: ‘Trump Could Cure Cancer, Legacy Media Would Still Find a Way to Attack Him’ (VIDEO)

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch said the release of three American prisoners by North Korea is a fantastic victory for President Trump, but the media will still not give credit to him or his administration.

Trump — along with first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — met Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim when they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland early Thursday.

Trump publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for releasing the prisoners, and said it is a sign of easing tensions as the two get set to meet on denuclearization in a forthcoming summit.

On “Fox & Friends,” Loesch pointed out that the New York Times bashed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for not appearing with Trump when he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Pompeo, however, was actually on his way to North Korea to work on the release of the Americans held captive.– READ MORE

