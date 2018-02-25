Loesch: CNN Crowd Yelled ‘Burn Her,’ ‘Child Killer’ At Me

Speaking on The Federalist Radio Hour podcast on Thursday, nationally syndicated radio host, bestselling author and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch revealed the harrowing gauntlet she had to run through violent threats hurled at her as she walked toward the stage at CNN’s town hall about guns on Wednesday night. She stated that members of the crowd called, “murderer,” “child killer,” and “burn her.”

Loesch told The Federalist no one had informed her of the event’s format or the fact that students would be asking questions. She stated, “I had nothing in advance. I didn’t know how the setup was going to be. I didn’t know it was going to be in a giant arena where it was 360 all the way around. I had no clue. But I wanted to go and represent the people that I was representing, and also because I’m a parent too; I have kids and my oldest child is just a couple of years younger than these students.”

Interviewer Ben Domenech asked, “What were they screaming?”

Loesch answered, “’murderer,’ ‘child killer,’ and ‘burn her,’ … I spoke with a student of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School just a little bit ago on my radio program, and he — cause I was told — I thought I’d heard it, but I was told by a lot of other people that that was said, and he said, ‘Oh, yeah,’ he’s like, ‘They said that and a lot more.’” – READ MORE

