Loesch Blasts CT Gov. for Calling NRA a ‘Terrorist’ Group: He’s ‘Smearing’ Millions of Law-Abiding Americans (VIDEO)

National Rifle Association national spokesperson Dana Loesch blasted Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy Thursday after he claimed that the NRA has become a “terrorist organization.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Malloy, a Democrat who declined to make a run at a third term this year, made the remarks on Monday, accusing the NRA of blocking commonsense gun control measures.

“They have in essence become a terrorist organization,” he said. – READ MORE

