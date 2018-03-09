Politics TV
Loesch Blasts CT Gov. for Calling NRA a ‘Terrorist’ Group: He’s ‘Smearing’ Millions of Law-Abiding Americans (VIDEO)
National Rifle Association national spokesperson Dana Loesch blasted Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy Thursday after he claimed that the NRA has become a “terrorist organization.”
WATCH:
Malloy, a Democrat who declined to make a run at a third term this year, made the remarks on Monday, accusing the NRA of blocking commonsense gun control measures.
“They have in essence become a terrorist organization,” he said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Loesch Blasts CT Gov. for Calling NRA a 'Terrorist' Group: He's 'Smearing' Millions of Law-Abiding Americans
National Rifle Association national spokesperson Dana Loesch blasted Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy Thursday after he claimed that the NRA has become a "terrorist organization."
Fox News Insider