Loeffler Changes Certification Stance After Capitol Building Swarmed: ‘I Cannot Now, In Good Conscience, Object’

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) walked back her support for contesting the Electoral College certification in the Senate on Wednesday evening, explaining that she could no longer support doing so after anti-certification rioters stormed the Capitol building.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” said Loeffler on the Senate floor on Wednesday evening. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors.”

“The violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: The sanctity of the American Democratic process,” argued Loeffler.

Loeffler said that she still believed there were too many “last-minute changes” and irregularities, but that there could be no excuse for what “took place in these chambers today, and I pray that America never suffers such a dark day again.”

Earlier this week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger (R) said that President Donald Trump was “just plain wrong” about election irregularities and that the president was relying on bad data. The Georgia Secretary of State has described fighting election-related misinformation as “rumor whack-a-mole,” reports WJCL.- READ MORE

