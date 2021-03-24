Locked-Down Americans Fatter-Than-Ever As Krispy Kreme Unveils ‘Free-Donuts-For-The-Vaxxed’ Promo

Let’s hope Krispy Kreme is working on a vaccine for diabetes, because it’s latest promotion isn’t exactly a net-positive for the public welfare.

The donut-maker has announced that, starting Monday, anybody who presents proof of vaccination at any Krispy Kreme location can receive one free glazed donut per visit.

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.”

In a Q&A published on its website, the company explained that the offer is valid for every individual with a valid Vaccination Record card. Individuals are limited to one donut, but the offer can be redeemed once per day. Meaning anybody who receives the COVID vaccine can swing by for a free glazed doughnut every day between now and the end of the year. The company promised that staff wouldn’t try to record or document any customer’s vaccination information.

(…)

A recent poll from the American Psychological Association found that some 42% of U.S. adults reported packing on undesired weight since the start of the pandemic.

The poll found that adults who reported undesired weight gain packed on an average 29 pounds during the pandemic.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --