Lockdown Lawsuit: Doctors Hit Gretchen Whitmer With Lawsuit Over Medical ‘Time Bomb’

The plaintiffs allege in federal court that Ms. Whitmer’s “drastic, unprecedented unilateral executive actions” to cease economic activity that her office deemed nonessential were based on “grossly inaccurate” models that no longer apply and therefore should be lifted.

“Medical providers are on the brink of financial ruin, facing extreme revenue shortages caused by the Governor’s order forcing the postponement or cancellation of so-called ‘non-essential’ procedures,” said the suit filed by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation and a private law firm, Miller Johnson. “Thousands of healthcare workers across Michigan have been furloughed or laid off.”

In addition to the economic devastation, Ms. Whitmer’s order has left hospitals and patients facing a dangerous backlog on procedures that will create a public health catastrophe of its own, said Dr. Randal Baker, a general surgeon and president of Grand Health Partners, a plaintiff based in Grand Rapids.

“This whole ‘elective-procedure’ thing is now a time bomb,” Dr. Baker told The Washington Times. “There is no good reason to have a ban on elective surgery any more. This is now a significant health problem for the people of Michigan and our patients, and I’ve had one patient attempt suicide — a very serious attempt.” – READ MORE

