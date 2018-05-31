LOCK OUT: Watch Secret Service Tell CNN’s Cocky Jim Acosta He’s Not Getting into White House (Video)

It isn’t too often that someone in the White House media corps tries to pull a “do you know who I am?” on anyone, much less the Secret Service.

There’s a reason for this: Unlike athletes and singers and other such people who use the “do you know who I am?” card, most people don’t know who White House press correspondents are. Dan Rather was arguably the most famous, but this was in the days before he was the host of the “CBS Evening News.”

In other words, there aren’t too many people who can pull that ugly get-out-of-jail-free card in the White House briefing room.

But if someone was going to, it was going to be Jim Acosta. And of course he did, because … well, he’s Jim Acosta.

The whole thing was caught on video and has become a slight sensation on Twitter, at least for those of us who know who CNN’s bratty White House media correspondent is.

It’s difficult to tell from the beginning of the video what the issue was, but from what I can make out, it appears Acosta wasn’t wearing a security lanyard of some sort.

The Secret Service agent tried to explain to him that, yes, the rules to apply to him, too. But Jimbo wasn’t having it.

“I’ve been here five years and nobody’s …” Acosta said before trailing off.

VIDEO: CNN’s Jim Acosta having a meltdown at Secret Service for not recognizing him despite the fact that he’s been there for 5 years. We captured part of it on video. pic.twitter.com/DNq1UkkpfO — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) May 31, 2018

