    LOCK HER UP: Calls For Omarosa to be Prosecuted Grow After She Releases Secret Recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly

    Social media was set ablaze Sunday after Omarosa released a secret recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her.

    Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” Omarosa released a secret recording of CoS John Kelly firing her from the White House.

    This is a clear security breach and people from both sides of the aisle are calling for Omarosa to be locked up.

    Earlier this week, Omarosa slammed Trump in her soon-to-be-released book titled, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

     

