LOCK HER UP: Calls For Omarosa to be Prosecuted Grow After She Releases Secret Recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly

Social media was set ablaze Sunday after Omarosa released a secret recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her.

Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” Omarosa released a secret recording of CoS John Kelly firing her from the White House.

This is a clear security breach and people from both sides of the aisle are calling for Omarosa to be locked up.

Omarosa! I hear you mentioned me on Meet The Press. Don’t reference me or use my name. Keep my name out of your mouth. You have done enough. Your lies and crazy behavior are catching up to you. Can you say National Security breach? Lawyer up! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 12, 2018

If Omarosa taped Kelly in the Situation Room, that is presumably a crime. She should be prosecuted, precisely because if she isn't there will be no deterrent in future. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 12, 2018

Breaking: @RepCummings plans to look into the national security issue of Omarosa taping conversations in places where cell phones are not allowed like the Situation Room and the Oval Office among other places. This is potentially a national security issue! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 12, 2018

Secretly recording conversations in the Situation Room isn't just wildly inappropriate, it's a threat to our national security. If she broke federal law, she should be prosecuted. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 12, 2018

Omarosa was given repeated opportunities of a lifetime from @realDonaldTrump – instead of exiting with grace & gratitude she makes up pernicious stories designed to inflate book sales & seek revenge for getting fired Also, recording a WH official is against the law#LockHerUp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 12, 2018

Without question, @OMAROSA should be pursued to the full extent of the law for her flagrant violation of White House security protocol. This is a NON-PARTISAN issue.#LOCKHERUP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 12, 2018

Earlier this week, Omarosa slammed Trump in her soon-to-be-released book titled, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

