Local News Channel: CNN Turned Down Our Border Coverage Because Of What We’ve Found (VIDEO)

Kusi News, A Television News Outlet Based In San Diego, California, Said Thursday That Cnn Invited — And Subsequently Rescinded The Invitation — For It To Provide A Reporter To Give “a Local View Of The Debate Surrounding The Border Wall And Government Shutdown.”

The San Diego-based outfit speculated on CNN’s rationale for the decision:

We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work.

We have continuously been told by Border Patrol Agents that the barrier along the Southern border helps prevent illegal entries, drugs, and weapons from entering the United States, and the numbers prove it.

KUSI News shared a segment of its programming related to CNN’s editorial move, writing on Twitter:

Thursday morning, @CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if a reporter could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown. After we informed them about our past reports, they declined to hear from us. More info: https://t.co/RX4mB6EdNE pic.twitter.com/r0SAvWxFIm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 11, 2019

Thursday also saw CNN's Jim Acosta claim via Twitter, while placing his hands on a border wall composed of steel bars, not to "see anything resembling a national emergency situation [at] the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today."