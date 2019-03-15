‘Lizzie McGuire’ Actress Carly Schroeder Leaving Hollywood to Join U.S. Army

Actress Carly Schroeder is leaving Hollywood behind and enlisting in the U.S. Army with an eye toward helping people.

The 28-year-old who played Melina Bianco in 12 episodes in the Disney Channel series told TMZ that she has been considering a “big choice” for her life for some time.

“I’ve been considering it for a while and it is a big choice, but thankfully my parents and my little brother were very supportive of me,” Carly Schroeder said. “My dad was actually in the Army, he was a Green Beret medic, and my little brother Hunter, he’s in the Marines now.”

Schroeder also said that she hopes her stint in the Army will help lead her to begin working to help people and maybe lead to a career in working to thwart human trafficking.

“On a more tangible micro level, there is human trafficking occurring within the United States. I’ve written papers, spread awareness and as an Army Officer I intend to learn skills I can later apply when I’m on a team helping these victims,” she wrote on Instagram. – READ MORE