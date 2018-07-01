Liz Warren Joins Calls to ‘Abolish ICE’

Just days after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called on the United States to get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined left-wing demands to “abolish ICE.”

Speaking at a “Families Stay Together” rally in Boston, MA, Warren told the crowd that the United States should “replace” the existing interior immigration enforcement agency.

“We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and values,” she said to cheers from the crowd.- READ MORE

