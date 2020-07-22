Liz Warren demands Ivanka Trump be investigated and possibly disciplined over Goya tweet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) demanded that Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, be investigated and possibly disciplined over a tweet she posted about Hispanic-owned food-maker Goya.

Warren joined Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) in calling for an investigation by Office of Government Ethics into whether Ivanka Trump violated federal ethics rules with the July 14 tweet. Politico first reported the request.

The tweet came during a controversy when the company CEO, Robert Unanue, joined a roundtable on July 9 at the White House for Hispanic businesses and leaders. Liberals and other critics of the president quickly demanded a boycott of the company after Unanue praised the president’s leadership at the event.

Supporters of the president responded to the liberal boycott by buying Goya products and posting tweets of grocery store shelves emptied of their Goya stock.

The president’s daughter weighed into the debate by showing support for the company on her official Twitter account.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” she tweeted, the slogan of the business. – READ MORE

