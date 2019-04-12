Liz Cheney Slams Ocasio-Cortez: You Owe Dan Crenshaw An Apology And A Thank You

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her “indefensible and uninformed” attack of Rep. Dan Crenshaw after the congressman took offense to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s description of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 Americans dead.

“It’s nauseating, frankly,” Cheney said Friday, referring to a video that surfaced of Omar calling the Sept. 11 attacks merely an event where “some people did something.”

The video was from a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on March 23 — Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was delivering the keynote speech and was shown urging Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.”

“I’m glad that you played the whole clip because some of our colleagues, including Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, have launched a defense of her, claiming that her comments were ‘taken out of context,’” Cheney said while appearing on “Sirius XM Patriot.”

“First of all, there’s no context in which calling 9/11 ‘some people did something’ is anything other than a disgrace,” she continued. “Secondly, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez attacked one of our other colleagues, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, really lashing out at him and saying, ‘why don’t you go do something about domestic terrorism?’”

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, tweeted back at Crenshaw on Thursday after the Texas Republican said it is “unbelievable” that a member of Congress would describe “terrorists who killed thousands of Americans” in such a manner.

“You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Crenshaw. “In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?”

Ocasio-Cortez also said Omar has “done more for 9/11 families than the GOP” and that Republicans are “happy to weaponize faith.”

“You know, I think she needs to remember and recognize that Congressman Crenshaw lost his eye defending her freedom. So, she ought to go thank him instead of lashing out in this indefensible and uninformed kind of Twitter attack,” Cheney said. “I think we all have to remember 9/11 was the worst attack on our homeland in U.S. history. More Americans were killed than in Pearl Harbor.”

“It was a horrific terrorist attack at the hands of radical islamic terrorists and Ilhan Omar can try to re-write history, can try to call it something else, but when she does that, she’s showing that she has absolutely no understanding and no recognition of the threats that we face,” she continued. “The notion that she’s comparing her ‘discomfort’ to the over 3,000 Americans who were killed that day is unbelievable to me.”

