Liz Cheney Says Republicans Need To Make It Clear That ‘We Aren’t The Party Of White Supremacy’

Representative Liz Cheney (R- WY), who is one of the Republicans that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump during his last impeachment trial, spoke out at a Reagan Institute event on Tuesday to say that the Republican party needs to “make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy” in the wake of last month’s Capitol riots.

“Certainly the potential of a 9/11-style commission, I think that is very important,” Cheney said. “I think there are many aspects of what happened on the 6th and in the days and weeks and months leading up to it that have to be investigated.”

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy,” she added. “You certainly saw anti-Semitism. You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial, for example, at the Capitol that day. You saw a Confederate flag being carried through the Rotunda. And I think we as Republicans, in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection.”

Cheney made it clear that she supports a 9/11-style commission to look into this riot, saying that its mandate should be to take a “clear eyed look” into Trump’s and his allies’ allegations of voter fraud and a “stolen” election.- READ MORE

