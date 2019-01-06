Liz Cheney Claps Back at Pelosi’s Powerful Women Comment: ‘Strong Women Want National Security’

GOP Conference Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) indicated this week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t properly understand how to be a strong woman.

Her comments came after Pelosi suggested the president didn’t know how to deal with “women in power and women with strength” ahead of the new Congress.

“I don’t know if he knows how to deal with women in power and women with strength, but we’ll see. Let’s hope for the best in that regard.” –@NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/Qp5uW8yKrd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 3, 2019

While appearing on Fox News, Cheney suggested Pelosi’s stance against a southern border wall disqualified her from making that type of characterization.

“In my experience,” Cheney said, “powerful women ought to be concerned about the security of the nation.”

“The fact that we are still playing these political games when we have absolutely got to secure the border — we are seeing thousands of people come across that border or attempt to come across the border illegally, significant increases in the numbers who are attempting to do that,” she added.

She doubled down on her clap back at Pelosi by saying during a Friday GOP presser, “Strong women want national security”:

In GOP presser, @Liz_Cheney had this to say: "Strong women want national security." This in response to much of the chatter here about the strong women in the Democratic Caucus. — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) January 4, 2019

