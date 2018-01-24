Live Video: Benghazi Hero Kris ‘Tanto’ Paranto’s Reactions to True Pundit’s FBI Benghazi Bombshell Story

Benghazi survivor and hero Kris ‘Tanto’ Paranto shares his reaction to True Pundit’s blowout story on Benghazi betrayal.

Tanto is expected to go live at 5 pm EST today.

When U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and his diplomatic envoy came under attack in Benghazi Libya on September 11, 2012 the Foreign Emergency Support Team was held back as were Kris Paronto and his colleagues. Why was Andrew McCabe feeding FBI agents Susan Rice talking points about YouTube videos while the assault was underway? Who was behind the FEST stand down? Did it go all the way up to the White House?

When distress reports reached U.S. Intelligence in Langley and the Pentagon that the American ambassador to Benghazi and dozens of his diplomatic personnel were under terrorist attack in Libya on Sept. 11 2012, CIA and Defense Department officials scrambled an immediate response.

Officials moved quickly to assemble a counter-terrorism team of professionals to dispatch to Benghazi. That little-known but elite squad, known as the Foreign Emergency Support Team (FEST), is in fact the government’s sole inter-agency, on call and short notice team trained to respond to any terror-related incident in the world.

But not this time. Not in Benghazi.