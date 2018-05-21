LIVE Grand Theft Auto: LAPD High Speed Chase

Live Streaming

Officials were chasing a car through the San Fernando Valley on Monday.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 6:20 p.m. as the car was winding through surface streets in the North Hollywood area.

The driver was seen executing several dangerous maneuvers and veering into oncoming traffic as he winded through the areas of Van Nuys, Panorama City and Arleta.

The car pulled into a Panorama City parking lot around 6:27 p.m. and began to pull into a parking stall before backing out and continuing to flee, again driving on the wrong side of the road.

