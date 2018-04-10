True Pundit

LIVE FLIGHT MAP: Commercial Flights Rerouted to Clear Syrian Air Space For Anticipated Military Activity

Live flight tracking of Syrian air space indicates commercial airlines and all other flights have been grounded or rerouted, in anticipation for military activity.

It appears something on a large scale is unfolding, likely a military response from the United States, which has been rumored by recent media reports.

Few flights are seen over Syrian borders at this time which is a better barometer for potential military activity than political rhetoric, as airlines are the first to receive warning of potential military activity in a certain flight path.

Hundreds of flights have been rerouted, per the live flight tracking activity.

Click below for a live look of *DAM Intl Airport, Damascus, Syria.

FlightAware ✈ Airport Activity ✈ Damascus Int'l Airport (Damascus) [OSDI]

