LIVE FEED: Thousands descend on Virginia’s statehouse to protest proposed gun laws

Many news feeds of the Virgina gun rally were experiencing technical difficulties early Monday morning.

Thousands of protesters descended on Virginia’s Capitol on Monday to protest proposed changes to state gun laws, many of them heavily armed to show their support for the Second Amendment.

Gov. Ralph Northam had placed Richmond under a state of emergency, saying the annual lobby day and rally has drawn the attention of militia and out-of-state groups who have come to “intimidate” and “cause harm.”

The unusually large crowds come after Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate. Gun control measures that have for years been quashed by Republicans — implementing universal background checks, limiting sales to one handgun a month, allowing localities to ban guns in certain places and creating an extreme risk protection order — were passed out of a packed Senate Judiciary Committee meeting last week.

