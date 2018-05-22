Security
Active Shooter Reported in Panama City; Possible Bank Robbery Gone Bad
An active shooter situation in Panama City FL is unfolding, according to a stir of media reports.
The event may have been sparked by a foiled bank robbery.
Shots rang out in the streets and a massive police response has enused.
This story is developing.
Previous Live Feed: HERE Shots fired 8:00> minute mark
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 22, 2018
About a dozen law enforcement officers just showed up in addition to the ones already there. I see FWC and bay county sheriff
— Eryn Dion (@PCNHErynDion) May 22, 2018
BREAKING active shooter scene on beck avenue multiple shots just fired. @WMBBTV pic.twitter.com/UPfFpiavya
— Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) May 22, 2018
Active shooter situation in Panama City at 23rd St. and Bay Avenue. 50 to 100 shots of been fired several people have been injured stay away from that area it is locked down
— Jim Grantham (@grantham_jim) May 22, 2018