Little Boy’s Message For New York Times Reporter At Trump Rally Causes A Stir

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited Nashville, Tennessee, where he held a campaign rally to support U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in her bid for the U.S. Senate this fall.

Depressing sight at Trump rally in Nashville: adorable young boy, probly about my son's age, pointing iPhone at me & other reporters & snapping pix while screaming "FAKE NEWS!" A child who will grow up believing a free & fair press is the enemy, a bad thing, to be mocked & hated — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) May 30, 2018

Just got this pic of the campaign rally in Nashville last night from a Tennessee State Representative. This is the pic of the young boy telling New York Times reporter Julie Davis that she is fake news. pic.twitter.com/VCHPYHKN98 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 31, 2018

