LISTEN: Sarah Sanders’ Family Harassed Much Worse Than Initial Reports, Reveals Father Mike Huckabee

On Monday, former governor Mike Huckabee, father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, revealed that the harassment suffered by his daughter’s family was much worse than initial reports suggested.

But according to Huckabee, after Sanders and her husband left the establishment to go home, the rest of her extended family — her liberal in-laws — walked to a restaurant nearby to have dinner. They were allegedly followed and further harassed by the Red Hen owner.

“There’s a part of that story that has not been told,” said Huckabee, speaking on Laura Ingraham’s radio show. “Once Sarah and her family left — of course Sarah was asked to please vacate — Sarah and her husband just went home, they’d had enough. But, the rest of her family went across the street to a different restaurant.” – READ MORE

