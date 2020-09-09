LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 9.9.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Thousands of cases but ZERO hospitalizations in colleges: This is GOOD news. But states and colleges force draconian lockdowns – Remember the goal of flattening the curve? Ensuring that hospitals weren’t overrun? Well, what do you call a scenario where thousands of cases result in zero hospitalizations? I’d call it the ultimate flat curve – or downright flat line. Yet rather than recognizing the detection of mild cases among college students as portents of good news, universities continue to sow panic for no good reason.

If we had in place the strict eligibility threshold for COVID-19 testing that we had in March when tests were scarce, we quite literally would not know the “epidemic” of mild and asymptomatic cases on college campus even exists. After being open for weeks, college campuses have no reported deaths or even hospitalizations that I can find. You might say that’s because they’ve done such an amazing job preventing cases. Nope: They have tons of reported cases. Dr. Andrew Bostom, a cardiovascular and epidemiology researcher, posted a spreadsheet on twitter of all the cases in 17 state university systems as of September 4 – READ MORE

Reports Linking 30-35% Of Big-Ten Athletes With COVID To Myocarditis Were Inaccurate – With the media poised to pounce on negative Covid headlines at any chance they are given, it is more important now than ever to make sure that those headlines are accurate.

Inaccurate headlines can cause an uproar, as we found out last week when it was falsely reported that an astonishing 30% to 35% of Big Ten college athletes that were positive for Covid also had myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle. It was an astonishing figure that may left the world thinking: if 30% to 35% of college athletes were getting it, surely everyone else was, too. – READ MORE

Couple arrested and removed from NYC ferry in handcuffs for not wearing face masks: ‘We’re being targeted’ – A Brooklyn couple was arrested and taken off a New York City ferry in handcuffs on Saturday after they refused to wear face masks.

A couple were planning on traveling from Manhattan to the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bay Ridge via a city ferry, according to Gothamist. The captain of the ferry instructed the husband and wife to put on face masks or disembark from the vessel. The couple refused to do either. Face masks have been mandatory on New York City ferries since April 17. – READ MORE

Protesters in Pittsburgh descend on elderly diners, drink their beer, scream obscenities: ‘F*** the white people’ (VIDEO) – Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged on elderly diners Saturday in Pittsburgh, drinking their beverages, shouting obscenities, and smashing glasses in their rage.

The ongoing protests in some cities against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have clocked in at more than 100 days. – READ MORE

U.S. Ambassador to France Denies The Atlantic Story: ‘POTUS Has Never Denigrated Any Member of U.S. Military’ – U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco Jamie McCourt told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday that the Atlantic story about President Donald Trump allegedly bashing troops is untrue.

Ambassador McCourt was there the day President Trump’s team called off the trip to the cemetery at Belleau Wood because of inclement weather. She is the latest U.S. official who was actually present at the event to publicly deny the Atlantic’s account of events, which is based entirely on anonymous sources. – READ MORE

‘Not The Same Joe Biden’: White House Stenographer Says Former VP’s ‘Mental Acuity’ Has Deteriorated – Joe Biden’s former White House stenographer said the vice president’s public speaking ability has deteriorated significantly since leaving office to the point where he’s “not the same Joe Biden.”

“It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017,” Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with Biden from 2011 to 2017, told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview. “He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago.” – READ MORE

1,000 People Double-Voted In Georgia Primary, Face 10 Years In Prison, $100,000 Fine –As many as 1,000 Georgians voted twice in the state’s June 9 primary, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Tuesday, which is a felony that he vowed to prosecute.

“A double voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law,” Raffensperger said during a press conference at the state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.” Double voting is punishable by one to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000. – READ MORE

New Jersey is taking down US flags from bridges installed after the 9/11 attacks, and residents are outraged – After nearly 20 years, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has changed course and is taking down the U.S. flags installed on the overpasses in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and local residents are outraged.

The government agency explained its decision in a statement on its Facebook page. – READ MORE

‘A Serious Situation’: Chief Justice John Roberts Will Decide 2020 Election, Dick Morris Predicts – Former Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted during a Sunday interview that the 2020 presidential election is going to drag out because of mail-in voting and end up being decided by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

As Breitbart reported, Morris told “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that while he believes it will appear that Trump wins in a landslide on Election Night, Democratic officials in swing states will manage in subsequent days to discover millions of mail-in ballots in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --