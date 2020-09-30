LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 9.30.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘China ate your lunch, Joe’: Trump rips Hunter Biden, alleged $3.5M payout from Moscow (VIDEO) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden dismissed allegations about his son’s work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings during Tuesday’s presidential debate, and said the recent revelation that his son, Hunter, received a $3.5 million wire transfer from a Russian businesswoman was “totally discredited.” – READ MORE

Trump Battles Debate Moderator Chris Wallace: ‘I Guess I’m Debating You’ (VIDEO) –President Donald Trump and Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace sparred within the first ten minutes of the first presidential debate, prompting Trump to retort: “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK, I’m not surprised.” – READ MORE

Biden: ‘Not Going to Answer’ on Ending Filibuster, Packing Court, People Should ‘Vote’ (VIDEO) – During Tuesday’s presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden refused to say whether he supports increasing the size of the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster if Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed because “Whatever position I take on that, that will become the issue.” And the issue is that people should vote. – READ MORE

FAKE NEWS FAIL: NYT Trump Tax Report Reveals No Previously Unreported Russian Connections – Among the many findings in The New York Times’ analysis of tax documents relating to President Donald Trump is the “revelation” that the records do not “reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia.”

This would come as a shock to those who have long claimed sketchy business dealings between Trump and Russia would be the president’s downfall. The only Russia angle the Times was able to find in the documents it analyzed pertained to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Trump, as co-owner of the pageant, made $2.3 million from the event, which was underwritten by the shady Agalarov family, which lost money on the deal. – READ MORE

WATCH: Biden Tells Trump To Shut Up, Quit Yapping During Debate – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told President Donald Trump to “shut up” during the first presidential debate Tuesday night. – READ MORE

WATCH: Biden Doesn’t Name Single Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him –Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn’t name a single law enforcement group or agency that has endorsed him during the presidential debate Tuesday night. – READ MORE

Houston: Lawsuit Seeks to Remove ‘Hundreds’ of Noncitizens from Voter Rolls – A lawsuit filed in Houston on Monday by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) seeks to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls.

The suit filed in Harris County alleged, “noncitizens were registered to vote, even after they identified themselves as noncitizens on their voter registration applications,” Fox 26 reported. – READ MORE

REPORT: Minneapolis Plan To Defund The Police Collapses, City Council Members ‘Regret’ Making Pledge – Minneapolis, Minnesota’s plan to defund and then disband their local police force has “collapsed” according to a New York Times report from over the weekend. Some of the Minneapolis City Council members who pledged to abolish the city’s law enforcement — including the City Council president — now say they regret making that promise.

The Times headline blares that the “pledge to dismantle the police department has collapsed,” and notes that “a majority of City Council members promised to ‘end policing as we know it’” after George Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police department. Instead, though “they became a case study in how idealistic calls for structural change can falter.” – READ MORE

California environmental professor argues ‘white supremacy’ is the cause of wildfires and hurricanes – An environmental professor at Santa Clarita University in California recently blamed the global “climate crisis” — which he says has resulted in raging wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes on the East Coast — on none other than “white supremacy.”

Ted Grudin, who earned his Ph.D. in environmental science from the University of California-Berkeley, wrote an op-ed in the Earth Island Journal last week titled, “How White Supremacy Caused the Climate Crisis.” – READ MORE