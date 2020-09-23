LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 9.23.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

REPORT: Dems Considering ‘Total War’ If GOP Fills Supreme Court Seat, Want ‘Major Changes,’ New States – “Furious” Democrats are considering “total war” next session if Republican press through and fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat, Axios reports — and their plans may even include adding states to the union to ensure their permanent control of Congress.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), among others, threatened to pack the Supreme Court with additional seats, a strategy Ginsburg herself opposed. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reportedly agreed, noting on Twitter that, “If Sen. McConnell and @SenateGOP were to force through a nominee during the lame-duck session — before a new Senate and President can take office — then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court.” – READ MORE

In Stunning Reversal, CDC Says It Published New Guidance On Risks Of ‘Airborne’ COVID-19 “In Error” – After publishing guidance warning about the serious risks of “airborne” infection associated with SARS-CoV-2, the CDC just seriously harmed its own credibility by acknowledging Monday that it had posted the new guidance “in error”, following a pressure campaign from the WHO.

Scientists have been gathering evidence that the novel coronavirus plaguing the world spreads via aerosol particles practically since it first emerged, and back in July, a group of 200 scientists sent a letter to the WHO urging the international public health agency to change its guidance on the spread of the disease. The problem scientists argued is that the WHO hasn’t updated its views to incorporate new research showing that aerosol spread is a much greater threat than touching contaminated surfaces, or via large droplets spread by close contact between individuals. – READ MORE

Facebook Will Restrict Certain Users If US Election Gets “Extremely Chaotic Or Violent” – Earlier this week, Facebook gave us a welcome break from the virtue-signaling by threatened to pull its business from Europe should courts uphold an EU-wide ban on transfering European user data to US-based servers (something Washington is desperately trying to stop TikTok from doing, in a sense).

But that didn’t last long. On Tuesday, the social media giant’s head of global communications, former deputy PM Nick Clegg, told the Financial Times that the company is developing contingency plans should the US election lead to an outbreak of chaos and uncertainty. Though he didn’t go into too much detail, the implication is clear: Facebook is planning to significantly curtail speech on its platform, echoing the Internet blackouts utilized by authoritarian regimes including Iran, Venezuela and elsewhere. – READ MORE

CDC Issues Holiday Guidelines: Thanksgiving Dinner Is Out, But Trick-Or-Treating Is Okay – After its credibility took a major beating following its latest confusing shift in its guidance, the CDC has released guidelines for the holiday season that many Americans will likely find a little too cumbersome to manage.

The guidelines urge Americans to limit dinners to immediate family only; celebrations with larger groups of relatives – if they must be held – should be held outside. For most of the country east of the Mississippi, that might be difficult in the bitter December cold. – READ MORE

Report: Omaha Bar Owner Who Fatally Shot Protester Indicted, Commits Suicide – An Omaha bar owner who fatally shot a protester in May — during the weekend riots across the country following the death of George Floyd — has allegedly died by suicide after being indicted last week on charges involving the incident.

Jake Gardner, from The Hive bar in Omaha, Nebraska, has committed suicide after being indicted for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terroristic threats last week, according to a report by KETV NewsWatch 7. – READ MORE

“Needs To Be Quashed Immediately”: Michigan Clerk Files Criminal Complaint Against Resident Who Mocked Mail-In Voting – A Michigan clerk appears to have taken a determined stand against lawn commode voting. The problem is not that Barb Byrum, the clerk of Ingham County is entirely humorless.

Rather, she appears legally clueless in a complaint filed against a Mason, Michigan resident who put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that reads, “Place mail in ballots here.” – READ MORE

Revealed: Bill Clinton’s Intimate Secret Dinner With Ghislaine Maxwell – After a star-studded gala in February 2014, Bill Clinton and his entourage headed to a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles for an intimate dinner with friends.

Their destination was Crossroads Kitchen, a Melrose Avenue hotspot that counts Beyoncé, Christina Applegate and Katy Perry as fans, and features a menu with artichoke “oysters,” hearts of palm “crab cakes” and tagliatelle “bolognese.” That night, the restaurant was bustling. One insider spotted producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Bruce Willis, while TMZ recorded actor Sean Penn gliding through the front door. – READ MORE

FBI Agent Who Discovered Hillary’s Emails On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop Claims He Was Told to Erase His Own Computer – FBI agent John Robertson, the man who found Hillary Clinton’s emails on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, claims he was advised by bosses to erase his own computer.

Former FBI Director James Comey, you may recall, announced days before the 2016 presidential election that he had “learned of the existence” of the emails on Weiner’s laptop. – READ MORE

