LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 9.16.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Hero for Helping Her Partner Survive Ambush Shooting – The female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed and shot in the face on Saturday has emerged as a hero for helping her partner who was also seriously wounded during the attack, a source familiar with the incident told Breitbart News.

The 31-year-old mother was one of two officers who were both shot in the face after an assailant approached their parked cruiser in Compton and opened fire on them. Both deputies remain in critical condition and are expected to survive the horrific attack. – READ MORE

Joe Biden Promises Fewer Fires, Floods, and Hurricanes if He Wins in November – On Monday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden condemned President Donald Trump as a “climate arsonist,” predicting that if the president wins reelection in November, America will witness more “hellish” events like fires in the West, flooding in the Midwest, and hurricanes on the East Coast. He effectively promised that if he wins, America will suffer from fewer fires, fewer floods, and fewer hurricanes.

Although Biden excoriated Trump for “ignoring the facts” and “denying reality,” he focused his remarks on the wildfires ravaging California, Oregon, and Washington State — fires exacerbated by bad forest management more than any sort of climate change. – READ MORE

Exhaustive Pentagon Review Finds No Evidence For NYTimes’ “Russian Bounties” Story – There’s been huge efforts to validate The New York Times “bombshell” that wasn’t — concerning its summer reporting that Russia secretly offered bounties to the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

Two months ago the Pentagon vowed to get to the bottom of it, launching a review of all intelligence and sources which might provide corroboration. And now at the end of that investigation Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command overseeing the war in Afghanistan, says the detailed investigation found no corroboration of the story. – READ MORE

HIDIN’ BIDEN: Campaign Keeping Joe in ‘Sanitizer-Saturated Bubble,’ Aides Concerned About Health – Members of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign staff are fearful of the former vice president contracting coronavirus and suffering potentially deadly consequences, according to a Politico report.

According to the report, the 77-year-old candidate is being kept in a “sanitizer-saturated bubble.” His campaign events strictly limit the number of attendees and enforce social-distancing. At a recent event in Kenosha, Wis., they even used measuring tape to precisely seat attendees for his safety. – READ MORE

Sunday Night Football Ratings Post “Steep Decline” Compared To Last Year – The Sunday Night Football clash between the Rams and the Cowboys was supposed to halt the ratings crash the NFL has experienced so far in the 2020 season.

Spoiler alert, it most certainly did not halt the ratings crash. – READ MORE

Biden Platform Would Raise Taxes By $3.4 Trillion, Study Says – A new study finds that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s platform would raise taxes by $3.4 trillion on Americans and corporations over the next decade.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, released the study on Monday. In addition to trillions more in taxes, Biden’s platform would raise federal spending by about $5.4 trillion — or roughly 24% of gross domestic product by 2030, Fox Business reported. – READ MORE

COVID Financial Pain ‘Much, Much Worse’ Than Expected, Warns Harvard Study – New findings from a survey by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, published by NPR News on Wednesday, reveal low-income minority households have experienced the most financial hardships in the virus-induced recession.

The pandemic heavily impacted Black and Latino households across America’s four largest cities (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston) with massive job loss or reduction in hourly wages or a decline in working hours. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --