LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 8.5.20

From Fort Benning to Japan and Hawaii, face masks are not working – One will not find a greater degree of compliance to a mask mandate than with one placed on military trainees by drill sergeants. That’s why, if masks are really the viral placebo their devoted cult worshipers make them out to be, one would expect mask mandates to work wonders in these environments. Except, they didn’t work – just like they didn’t work in Japan, Hawaii, Israel, California, Miami, or any other place where they’ve shown near universal compliance for months, yet the virus spread rapidly.

In the military, they don’t just virtue signal and wear masks as a symbol. If they are led to believe mask-wearing will work to stop the spread, they will wear them seriously with the boot of the drill sergeant behind them. Yet, despite universal mask wearing, the super social distance rituals, and all precautions imaginable, it failed to stop an outbreak at Fort Benning in Georgia in May. – READ MORE

Ron Paul: Europeans Are Waking Up To Government COVID Tyranny. Why Are Americans Still Asleep? – Tens of thousands of Germans marched through Berlin on Saturday, proclaiming a “Day of Freedom” and demanding an end to government-mandated face masks and “social distancing.” The UK and Netherlands also saw large protests against their governments’ tyrannical actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak. – READ MORE

Sweden’s Top Epidemiologist Says ‘We See No Point In Wearing Masks’ As COVID-19 Cases Drop – As Sweden’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop, the country’s top epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said he sees “no point” to mandating masks in public.

“With numbers diminishing very quickly in Sweden, we see no point in wearing a face mask in Sweden, not even on public transport,” he said, as reported by Fortune. – READ MORE

COVID-19 Vaccine Could Mean Regular Injections, No Guarantee Of Immunity – While Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available ‘by late fall or early winter,’ it may not be as simple as one jab for a lifetime of immunity, according to the LA Times.

For starters, a COVID-19 vaccine can be released if it’s ‘safe and proves effective’ on as few as 50% of those who receive it, according to recently released federal guidelines. What’s more, the definition of “effective” means that it simply has to ‘minimize the most serious symptoms,’ according to the report. – READ MORE

Parents of 11-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Believe Social Isolation Contributed –Landon Fuller’s parents believe social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the suicidal thoughts leading to his death.

“Landon was very energetic and outgoing,” Landon’s mother Katrina Fuller told host Colt Balok during an appearance on The Colt Balok Show. “He was smart and funny, and he wanted to be everybody’s friend, and he wanted to help people. He loved sports, and he loved his family, and he loved his dog.” – READ MORE

Due to massive postal failures, New York will count many mailed-in ballots even if they’re not postmarked by the deadline, or postmarked at all – A federal judge ruled Monday that approximately 1,000 absentee ballots that were not postmarked by the deadline — if they were even postmarked at all — must be counted in a New York congressional primary that still hasn’t been decided after six weeks, according to The New York Times.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y) appears to have beaten challenger Suraj Patel in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th congressional district, but her current margin over Patel is only 3,700 votes, and there are more than 12,000 disputed ballots. – READ MORE

Harvard prof explains how ‘President Pelosi’ could become reality if election not decided on time – Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe explained last week how “President Nancy Pelosi” could become a reality at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.

Speaking with MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday, Tribe explained that, if the election is not settled on time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could temporarily become president via a constitutional “fail-safe.” – READ MORE

MSNBC Producer Quits: ‘This Cancer Stokes National Division,’ Facts ‘Too Cumbersome’ For Audience – A former MSNBC producer wrote an open letter on Monday explaining why she left the far-left network a little over a week ago, saying that they are a “cancer” that is “stoking national division” by amplifying “fringe voices” and forcing “journalists to make bad decisions on a daily basis.”

The letter was written by Ariana Pekary, who Fox News noted described herself as an “integral member” of MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” – READ MORE

