LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 8.19.20

Michelle Obama: Children Are ‘Torn From Their Families And Thrown Into Cages.’ Her Husband Built The Cages. – Former first lady Michelle Obama claimed on Monday night that the Trump administration was taking children from their families and throwing them into cages but failed to mention that her husband, former President Barack Obama, was the one who built them.

Michelle Obama claimed that “right now, kids in this country are” watching “in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.” – READ MORE

Virginia Democrat Charged With Multiple Felonies For Her Alleged Role In Destroying Statue – State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is facing two felony charges for her alleged role in the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth at the start of summer.

“Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said the charges are the result of a weeks-long investigation into the June 10 incident, which left a local man critically injured after the statue fell on him during a protest,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. “Lucas and six others, including NAACP leaders and a local school board member, were charged with conspiring to commit a felony, and felony injury to a public monument in excess of $1,000, Greene said Monday.” – READ MORE

Michigan College Will Digitally Track Students’ Movements At All Times – A Michigan college is requiring students to download a phone application that tracks their location and private health data at all times in an attempt to protect them from the coronavirus.

Albion College, located in Albion, Mich., is one of the first schools in the country to tackle contact tracing. The school is working to create a “COVID-bubble” on campus, and asking students stay within the school’s 4.5-mile perimeter for the entire semester; if a student leaves campus, the app will notify the administration, and the student could be temporarily suspended. – READ MORE

Rioters Attack, Injure Multiple Cops In Residential Portland Neighborhood: ‘Kill A Cop, Save A Life’ – Police officers in Portland were violently attacked on Saturday night by far-left extremists who damaged property and used numerous weapons against law enforcement officials as the city has faced roughly 80 days of violent riots.

The Portland Police Department said that a crowd “of hundreds” marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau. The building is in a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by hundreds of homes. – READ MORE

At Least 30 Shot, 7 Fatally, over Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Philly – At least 30 people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NBC Philadelphia reports there were 25 shootings that left behind more than 30 victims, fatal and non-fatal combined. Twenty-five people were wounded in the shootings while another seven were killed. – READ MORE

Minnesota Democrat Governor Quietly Reverses Course On Hydroxychloroquine – This past week Minnesota became the second state to reject regulations that effectively ban the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine for use by COVID-19 patients…

The decision, which comes two weeks after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy reversed an effective ban of its own, was rightfully praised by local health care advocates. – READ MORE

Special Investigator in Smollett Case Says Prosecutor’s Office Lied and ‘Abused Its Discretion’ – The special investigator for the Jussie Smollett case, Dan Webb, has found that the office of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx did not commit any criminal offenses in its handling of the case but that Foxx made several “misleading” statements and “abused the discretion” of her office.

Webb paints a picture of an office in disarray and incompetently managed. The fact that Foxx and her people avoided prosecution may have had more to do with Webb’s lack of confidence that any convictions would come from indictments, than the innocence of the principals involved. – READ MORE

Parents say schools have reported them to child services for neglect if their kids miss online class – Some parents in Massachusetts told the Boston Globe they were reported to the state’s Department of Children and Families for neglect when their children were absent from remote learning sessions too often in the spring, when they were scrambling to adjust to the new realities of COVID-19

When schools around the country closed in March and April, parents were forced to figure out a way to facilitate and assist with online learning for their children while working or taking care of other responsibilities. The schools, in many cases, failed to provide a well-coordinated learning plan for the lockdowns. – READ MORE

