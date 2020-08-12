LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 8.12.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

New Report Suggests NY’s Nursing Home Deaths Far Higher Than Reported, Comes After Cuomo Declined To Support Investigation – A new report alleges that the true extent of the number of deaths that New York’s nursing homes suffered under the leadership of Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo may be far higher than what has been reported due to the way that the statistics are gathered and counted.

“New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount,” The Associated Press reported. “Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.” – READ MORE

U.K. May Scrap Coronavirus Daily Death Toll After Experts Find Officials ‘Over-Exaggerating’ Count, Report Alleges – The United Kingdom may scrap its official daily coronavirus death toll counter after a review by Oxford University experts of how the deaths were counted reportedly found that results were being “over-exaggerated.”

“The conclusions of the review, which was ordered by Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were ‘over-exaggerating’ deaths from the virus, are expected this week,” The Telegraph reported. “One expected recommendation would be to stop daily reporting altogether and move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source said on Sunday night.” – READ MORE

Top state official caught using ‘doctored’ chart, data to push face mask mandate – A top Kansas official is facing criticism after he was caught using a “doctored” chart to justify face mask mandates.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman presented a coronavirus case chart to the media last week to contrast Kansas counties abiding by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate and those that have not, The Sentinel reported. – READ MORE

Philadelphia public school teacher worries about ‘conservative’ parents listening in on virtual classes – A Philadelphia public school teacher is curious about how educators will cope with “conservative parents” listening in on virtual classes, according to a thread captured on Twitter.

According to a report by the Daily Wire, Matthew Kay, who teaches English at the Science Leadership Academy said on the social media platform that he is concerned about the “damage” that “helicopter parents” might cause if they overhear lessons on topics such as gender and sexuality. – READ MORE

Seattle Police Chief Resigns After Democrat City Council Votes To Cut Police Budget – Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has officially resigned after the Democrat-controlled Seattle City Council voted on Monday to slash millions of dollars from the Seattle Police Department’s budget.

News broke within the around 9 p.m. PST that Best was expected to resign tomorrow, and about 30 minutes later she had reportedly submitted her letter of resignation to the Seattle Police Department. – READ MORE

Portland Cops Are Getting the Hell Out of Antifastan and Retiring in Record Numbers –So far this month, 15 Portland police officers have put in their official paperwork to retire at the end of the month. That sounds like a trifle, but there have been multiple appointments made to finalize the paperwork for more retiring cops that haven’t been counted in that number. The Bureau is on-trend to lose a “record number” of officers – maybe as many as 42 by the end of the month, and 100 by the end of the year, according to multiple knowledgeable officers who spoke to PJ Media.

An executive with the Portland Fire & Police Disability & Retirement department tells me that “this is probably the biggest we’ve ever had.” – READ MORE

After ‘Extensive Criminal Destruction’ Chicago Mayor Now Wants President Trump’s Help, But Only If It’s Focused On Gun Control – Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot had strong words for the hundreds of rioters and looters that took to the streets of Chicago Sunday night, causing major damage to some of the city’s tourist areas and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from high-end shops and boutiques located in the city’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district.

Lightfoot is now asking for President Donald Trump to send additional resources to federal agents assisting the Chicago Police Department in controlling the city’s spike in violence — but only if those resources are targeted towards “federally licensed gun dealers.” – READ MORE

Washington Post accused of ‘sounding like Antifa’s publicist’ with glowing feature on Portland protesters – The Washington Post is being accused of “sounding like Antifa’s publicist” by publishing a bizarre photo gallery of Portland protesters that glorified the city’s sometimes violent demonstrators.

“Antifa sympathizers in the media whitewashed the left-wing group’s violence yet again this past weekend, gifting them with a glossy photo essay in The Washington Post,” Media Research Center news analyst Kristine Marsh wrote. – READ MORE

Blackouts Plague the Northeast as Democrat Officials Declare War on Utility Companies – Power outages have plagued the northeast in the days following Tropical Storm Isaias, thrusting the impotence of officials, some of whom have attacked utility companies, to the forefront.

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina last week, making its way up the East Coast and causing mass power outages across the northeast. Residents of Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York went without power for days, with tens of thousands still dealing with blackouts. On Monday, the New York Times reported that some 90,000 customers “mostly in New York and Connecticut,” continued to face the world without electricity. – READ MORE

The 1958 “Psychological Warfare” Plan Playing Out Before Us – Written in 1958, some of the “current strategy goals which the Communists and their fellow travelers are seeking to achieve” seem dated and read like a history book from the past. But then one comes to item number 17:

“Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.” (Emphasis added.) – READ MORE

